Combi oven or combination oven is relatively a new cooking equipment to the restaurant industry and for the individuals also. Combi oven was first introduced about 15 years ago as a combination steam and convection oven.Â Considering the unique method of its cooking process Combi oven immediately gained popularity in hotel and high-volume restaurants, both large and small. Talking about the technology of Combi oven, a Combi oven is a type of oven with three functions: convection, steam and combination cooking. In the convection mode, the oven circulates dry heat which is ideal for baking of pastries and breads. Whereas, the steam mode injects water into the oven to poach fish, rice and vegetables. The undisputed genius behind the Combi oven is the combination mode which the oven uses both dry heat and steam to maintain exact humidity levels, thus giving the user more control of the moisture levels in food. Combi oven has been gaining affinity and over the forecast period it can be expected that the market will gain considerable market share.

The insatiable demands for the foodservice industry always push for faster, more efficient ways of cooking, which will be the primary driver for Combi oven market. With rise in economy and increase in individual purchasing power, people now strive to spend more on stuffs and commodities which can satisfy them be it a luxury car, condo or food. The curiosity of human to explore new taste in food each time has pushed chef to innovate various ways for cooking of different cuisine. Combi oven is best desired for cooking of meat due to the reason that dry heat developed in the chamber will do most of the cooking, whereas the moisture from available steam helps to prevent meats from drying out and eventually shrinking. Combi cooking can, therefore, result in higher-quality meat dishes that offer more servings than those cooked with only dry heat. Even most Combi oven have self-cleaning options which make its very suitable in todays life where time is all what we are deprived of. Restaurants, hotels prefer such Combi cooking which serves a wholesome purpose. Even individuals are spending on luxurious and premium products which can meet their demands such as Combi oven. Across globe the restaurant business, premium and luxury hotels are multiplying for meeting individual demand which will also boost the growth of Combi oven market.

This report focuses on Combi Oven volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Combi Oven market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

UNOX

CONVOtherm

RATIONAL

Turbofan

BLUE SEAL

ELECTROLUX

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electric

Gas

Segment by Application

Restaurants

Bakery/Confectionery

Individuals

