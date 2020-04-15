Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Distributed Temperature Sensing market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Distributed Temperature Sensing Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Distributed Temperature Sensing market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Distributed Temperature Sensing market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Distributed Temperature Sensing market.”

Distributed temperature sensing technology measures the temperature distribution along a fiber optic line. A fiber optic line can be as long as 18.5 miles at a stretch, with recording instruments only at both the ends of the line. Thus, the system has no sensors, electronics, electrical connections, or electrical wires in the entire line. DTS technology is embedded into the fiber optic line and monitors the temperature of the entire line.

Fiber optic sensors use optical fibers as sensing elements. These sensors can sense temperature, displacements, pressure, vibrations, rotations, and the concentration of chemical species. Fiber optic sensors are small and have applications in the remote sensing field as they do not need any electrical power at the remote location. Moreover, these sensors are suitable for rough conditions, including high vibration, noise, extreme heat, unstable, and wet environments. These sensors are compact and can fit in limited spaces and can be positioned appropriately. The rising adoption of fiber optic sensors in structural monitoring is driving the adoption of DTS-based fiber optic cables and this trend is likely to continue during the forecast period as well.

manufacturers in the DTS market have the need to innovate and adapt to the shifting business requirements to keep up with the rising competition. The manufacturers operate in a competitive environment and there is a constant need for innovations due to the rapid technological changes. The success of manufacturers is also dependent on various factors such as the commercialization of equipment, services, and other products.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the DTS market throughout the forecast period. The increased adoption of DTS systems by industries and the process and pipeline monitoring applications in North America will drive the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, the increasing demand for fire detection and the rising need for power cable monitoring, will also contribute to the DTS markets growth in the Americas.

The global Distributed Temperature Sensing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Distributed Temperature Sensing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Distributed Temperature Sensing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Schlumberger

AP Sensing

LIOS Technology

Sensornet

Sumitomo Electric

Weatherford International

Yokogawa

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Optical Time Domain Reflectometry

Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry

Segment by Application

Oil and gas

Manufacturing

Industrial infrastructural monitoring

Environmental monitoring

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580