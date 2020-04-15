Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tofu market.

Tofu is prepared by coagulating soy milk and then pressing the resulting curds into soft white blocks. Tofu can be soft, silken, firm and extra firm. It has a subtle flavor and can be used in sweet and savory dishes. Tofu is a naturally gluten-free and low-calorie food. It contains no cholesterol and is an excellent source of protein.Â

The rising embracing of the vegetable lover way of life is expected to be one of the essential drivers for the global tofu market. Individuals are progressively accepting vegetable diets and eats less carbs because of the developing worry towards animal rights entitlement and for a superior environment. Tofu has progressively picked up acknowledgment throughout the years especially as a veggie lover and vegetarian affirmed wellspring of protein. Additionally, individuals are likewise adopting vegetable diets since meat-based sustenance pose critical dangers by expanding the danger of growth and the mindfulness towards the harms to kidney because of the utilization of overabundance of protein. This will drive the market of tofu since vegetable lovers eat less carbs and will progressively incline toward plant-based protein options, for example, tofu. The introduction of new products by tofu producers will be one of the real patterns that will drive the tofu markets development amid the following couple of years. Due to their utilitarian points of interest, the current years saw a critical increment in the interest for soy-based products, for example, tofu. To attract consumers who are health conscious, tofu manufacturing organizations are presenting a few tofu items. High perishability is a major restraint to the global tofu market. Emerging nations of Middle East and Africa has huge opportunities to the global tofu market.

APAC is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the tofu market throughout the forecast period.Â Soy-based foodsÂ are easily digestible and have a high amount of protein and high nutritional values. This will increase the preference of consumers in this region towards soy-based foods such as tofu. Additionally, the increasing demand for nutritional diet and the rising disposable income will also play a significant role in the growth of the market in APAC. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia will be the major contributors to the tofu market in this region.

The global Tofu market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tofu volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tofu market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hain Celestial

House Foods Group

MORINAGA

Pulmuone

VITASOY

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Processed Tofu

Unprocessed Tofu

Segment by Application

Restaurant

Food Factory

Others

