EL panel meters are used to measure energy consumption in homes and buildings and other facilities. Measure process is done by either metering the whole panel at source or the individual circuits could be measured for accurate results, which is termed as branch circuit monitoring. EL panel meters offer a wide variety of features such as data logging, time-of-use, internal memory, etc. as the EL panel meters have communication options this allows the collection of data remotely in turn this offers, convenient access to an array of energy reading remotely and power and provides a detailed reporting. The EL panel meters are used to read energy consumed in three major applications domestic, commercial and industrial. EL panel meters for commercial facility is imperative in understanding the energy needs of a building and the occupants, EL panel meters provides data to building managers and others such as kWh usage, data logging, quality of power and the time of use. The industrial facilities require EL panel meters which are accurate and reliable in metering technology. EL panel meters in industries provides valuable power of quality data.as EL panel meters provide multiple functionality the original equipment manufacturers could take advantage of EL panel metering technology to incorporate new features or layers of functionality in the EL panel meters.

Government policies and fiscal incentives are the major driver of the global EL panel meter market. The factors like energy independence, security, safety, carbon reduction, efficiency, energy management, lower energy cost are the key factors driving the global EL panel meter market. Several government policies such as restructured accelerated power development and reform program and the central electricity authority guidelines have paved the way for EL panel metering, CEA regulations and Bureau of Indian standards have been promoting energy metering to educate the consumers about the energy metering such as EL panel meters and their importance. However technological gaps, lack of standard specification, low product quality, supply-demand gaps, and lack of awareness, power pilferage and unhealthy completions are several challenges that restrain the global EL panel meter market.

The global EL Panel Meter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on EL Panel Meter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall EL Panel Meter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Red Lion Controls

Accuenergy

Automatic Electric

BEEMET Instruments

EGEMAC

Tyco Electronics

OMEGA Engineering

Proton Power Control

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Analogue EL Panel Meters

Digital EL Panel Meters

Segment by Application

Commercial

Domestic

Industrial

