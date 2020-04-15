Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dielectric Etchers market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dielectric Etchers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Dielectric Etchers market.”

Dielectric etcher is a semiconductor etching equipment used for etching dielectric materials. The process involves etching with the help of dry etch tools, such as inductively coupled plasma or transformer coupled plasma type chambers, operating at low pressures. Carbon monoxide is used in many dielectric etch processes.

Currently, electronic devices utilize semiconductors with circuit line widths ranging from 0-20 nm. However, it is anticipated that the coming years will witness the emergence of ultraminiature circuits with line widths ranging from 0-10 nm memristors and transistors and are deployed over a silicon fabrication chip. These chips are very small and can be integrated into various end-user products. The growing trend of miniaturizing the electronic devices in aerospace and medical sectors will subsequently drive the demand for neuromorphic chips, which will in turn, fuel the demand for dielectric etching for circuit miniaturization.

One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the global dielectric etchers market is the emergence of 3D ICs. With technological advancements, there will be a significant increase in the demand for faster and better-performing chips that do not consume high energy. This will drive the demand for 3D chip stacking. Owing to the demand rising demand for smart and miniaturized electronics, electronic product manufacturers will demand the need for 3D ICs, which will in turn, offer chip manufacturers new opportunities for growth. One of the major chip manufacturers Applied Materials has already introduced a new dielectric etch system called Centura Avatar for creating 3D memory architecture.

Though the dielectric etchers market has the presence of a very few vendors, it is highly competitive due to the strong position of the existing market players. With technological advancements in the semiconductor industry and the focus of the vendors towards following strategic alliances, the markets competitive environment will intensify further. The market has high entry barriers which limits the entry of new players. To enhance their revenue shares, the market players are focusing on enhancing their businesses across the world by following M&A activities.

This report focuses on Dielectric Etchers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dielectric Etchers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Applied Materials

Hitachi High-Technologies

Lam Research

Tokyo Electron

Mattson Technologies

AMEC

JUSUNG ENGINEERING

Oxford Instruments

SEMES

SPTS Technologies

ULVAC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Traditional

3D IC

Segment by Application

Foundries

IDMs

OSATs

