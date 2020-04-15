Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Celiac Drugs market.

Global Celiac Drugs Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Celiac disease, also known as celiac sprue or gluten-sensitive enteropathy, is a genetic autoimmune disorder caused due to the bodys inability to process gluten that causes damage to the small intestine. Gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye, can damage the lining of the small intestine which makes it difficult for the body to absorb nutrients such as iron, fat, calcium, and folate. The immune system mistakes substances inside gluten to be a threat to the body and attacks them, in turn, causing damage to the bowel surface and hampering the bodys ability to absorb nutrition. Digestion problems, dermatitis herpetiformis, abdominal pain, weight loss, musculoskeletal problems, aphthous ulcers, iron deficiency, stunted growth, tingling sensation in the leg, and missed menstrual cycles are some of the symptoms of celiac disease. The disease can lead to various complications and health problems such as miscarriage or infertility, intestinal cancer, osteoporosis, seizures, gall bladder malfunction, neurological manifestation of the disease, stunted growth in children, and birth defects. Celiac disease can also lead to various autoimmune diseases such as lupus, thyroid disease, Sjogrens syndrome, type 1 diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis. It is difficult to diagnose celiac disease in the initial stages as its symptoms are similar to those of other diseases. Various sensitive and selective blood tests such as anti-tissue transglutaminase antibodies with or without IgA level and IgA anti-endomysial antibodies are used to screen the disease.Â

North America dominates the global market for celiac drugs due to rising incidence of celiac disease and lack of treatment options in the region. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global celiac drugs market, with China and India being the fastest growing markets in the Asia-Pacific region. The key driving forces for the celiac drugs market in developing countries are the large pool of patients, increasing awareness about the disease, and rising government funding in the region.Â

The following manufacturers are covered:

ADMA Biologics

Amgen

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Bayer

Biogen

BioLineRx

Biotest

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene

Celimmune

F Hoffmann-La Roche

ImmunogenX

Immunomedics

ImmusanT

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Kedrion Biopharma

LFB Group

Merck

Novartis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

First Line Of Treatment

Second Line Of Treatment

Segment by Application

Men

Women

Children

