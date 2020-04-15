Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Calendering Resins market.

Flexible packaging is increasingly being used in major consumer brands. There is also some new introduction of products in the flexible packaging market such as vacuum pouches, high temperature retort pouches, and stand-up pouches, which has led to a change in global packaging trends. Addition of layers into the flexible packaging structure can lead to improvements in its functionality and economic viability. Flexible packaging products use over 70% less plastic than rigid packaging options and also acquire a small space on shelves during packaging. Lightweight characteristics of flexible packaging makes its recycling easier. Flexible packaging provides a wide range of presentation possibilities that enable the product manufacturer to increase the aesthetic appeal of the product and also enhance the product branding. This increases the inclination of product manufacturers towards the adoption of flexible packaging solutions over rigid packaging solutions.

Significant growth of the food & beverage industry will help drive the calendering resins (PET, PETG, and PVC) market over the forecast period. Consumers are more inclined towards the use of packaging films for food products. PVC, PET and PETG films are considered the most economic means for the packaging, protection and distribution of food products. Other properties of these packaging films include an improved shelf life, flexible packaging that is easy to store the products, reseal ability, no contamination, UV resistance, recyclable nature, shock resistance and low shrinkage tendency. These packaging films are also becoming the first choice of many food industries as these are considered more economical than any other packaging material. Other than food and beverages, the healthcare and medical segment is also expected to dominate the global calendering resins market with the increase in demand for flexible packaging plastic.

The global Calendering Resins market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Calendering Resins volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Calendering Resins market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

