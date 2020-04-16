Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Optical sensors market.

Optical sensor refers to a device which converts light or the infrared rays to electronic signals. Optical sensors are widely being used for various advanced applications such as occupancy sensing, gesture recognition, smart heating and lighting. Optical sensors are commonly used as sensing element in order to the process the electronic signals. The different types of optical sensors include light sensors, photoelectric sensors, image sensors, infrared detectors, motion sensors, position sensors and many more.

With the increasing adoption of smartphones, manufacturers are focussing on adding new features and applications to differentiate their products from other manufacturers. Furthermore, the 4G rollout in leading countries like India, China, Germany, Japan, Singapore, the US, and the UK has resulted in the deployment of LTE technology in the market. This technology enables mobile devices to deliver premium-quality services, such as high-speed data traffic supporting Internet browsing, voice, and video, to smartphone users. With an increasing number of devices being integrated with additional features like gesture control, fingerprint scanners, image scanners, and GPS, the market for optical sensors is expected to witness profound growth in the coming years.

The global Optical sensors market is valued at 174200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 308400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Optical sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Optical sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hamamatsu Photonics

Kistler Instrumente

Leuze Electronic

Baumer Electric

Ifm Electronic

Sofradir

Vigo System

Carlo Gavazzi Automation

Theben

Teledyne Dalsa

Aptina Imaging

Pepperl + Fuchs

ST Microelectronics

Rohm Semiconductor

Omnivision Technologies

Vishay Intertechnology

Panasonic Corporation

Steinel Professional

B.E.G Bruck Electronics

Busch-Jaeger

Fairchild Semiconductor

First Sensor

Optek Technology

Irisys (Infrared Integrated Systems Limited)

Keyence Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Image Sensors

Fiber Optic Sensors

Position Sensors

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Others

