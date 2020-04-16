Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Portable Battery Powered Products market.

The market for portable, battery-powered products has grown from a few well-established niches such as flashlights and wristwatches to a diverse, rapidly growing market that encompasses computing, communications, entertainment, photographic, and publishing products; a variety of cordless tools; and entirely new classes of military and medical products. This diversity has been accomplished because of a unique synergy between the products themselves, the batteries they employ, and the battery chargers and power-management systems that recharge the batteries.

Several entirely new classes of batteries have been commercialized during the past 25 years, including nickel-metal hydride, zinc-air, lithium polymer, and the widely used lithium-ion design. Meanwhile, improved microelectronic battery charger controller technology allows the commercialization of higher-performance, smaller, and safer designs. This, in turn, has allowed for the commercialization of portable products that would be impossible without improved battery chargers, notably portable computers, cell phones, digital cameras, multi-functional touch-screen devices, and cordless hand tools. At the same time, competitively priced no rechargeable primary batteries remain established power sources for many kinds of portable products.

The global Portable Battery Powered Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Portable Battery Powered Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Portable Battery Powered Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Apple (US)

AT&T (US)

Canon (Japan)

Casio (Japan)

Dell (US)

Google (US)

Hasbro (US)

HTC (Taiwan)

Huawei Technologies (China)

JAKKS Pacific (US)

Konami (Japan)

Lenovo (China)

Motorola Mobility (US)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

APX TECHNOLOGIES

Microsoft (US)

Panasonic (Japan)

ATMEL

Nikon (Japan)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Sharp (Japan)

Siemens Healthcare (Germany)

Sony (Japan)

Xiaomi (China)

ZTE (China)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

External Chargers

Internal Chargers

Segment by Application

Medical

Telecom

Automotive

Industrial

Others

