Global Air Conditioning Tools Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Air conditioning tools are equipment utilized for the purpose of maintaining, inspecting and testing the functioning of air condition systems. Air conditioning systems need maintenance, either when they start underperforming or after fixed intervals of time. Air conditioning tools are used to service or replace parts and gas kits in these systems for their safety and to avoid any major damage. Air conditioning tools help ensure safety, reliability and longevity of air conditioning systems.

Introduction of new technology, advancement of tools and high expectations placed on the superior performance of air conditioning systems have put an onus on the development of air conditioning tools, resulting in positive growth of the said market. Increase in frequency of maintenance of air conditioning systems is another key factor contributing to growth of the global air conditioning tools market. Also, growth in disposable income of the middle class segment has led to an improvement in the sales of air conditioning systems from the perspective of residential usage, thereby increasing their use and hence, driving the market.

Growing number of service centers, luxury vehicles and increasing awareness in response to controlling environmental conditions are expected to fuel growth of the air conditioning tools market. Further, modernization in housing standards and the launch of luxurious commercial complexes and malls are fueling the demand for air conditioning systems and their maintenance, which consequently leads to growth of the air conditioning tools market.

The global Air Conditioning Tools market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Air Conditioning Tools volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Air Conditioning Tools market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CPS Products

REFCO Manufacturing

Sealed Unit Parts

Matco Tools

Mastercool

Omicron Sensing

Robinair

Inficon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

AC Recovery/Recycling Systems

AC Compressor Service Tools

AC Manifolds Gauges

Thermistors

Oil Injectors

Refrigerant Identifiers

Suction Filter

Recharging Stations

Line Wrenches

Hoses

Segment by Application

Online Retailer

Brick and Motor

Direct Sales

