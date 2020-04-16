Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tackifier market.

Tackifier resins are typically combined with other polymers to make compounds with required end-use properties. The foremost criterion for the selection of a tackifier resin is the compatibility check between the resin and the polymer under consideration. Viscosity, color, odor, softening point, and stability are few other selection criteria, which affect adhesive properties and the formula cost. The selection of a particular tackifier is critical because of its chemical properties, which are subjected to changes based on its applications.

The rising demand for tackifiers from the packaging, construction and pharmaceutical industries is estimated to be one of the major factors that have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The rising number of construction projects and the increasing sales of furniture will boost the adoption of tackifiers. Tackifier adhesives are extensively used in door sealants, seat upholstery attachments, and packaging tray seals in the packaging and construction industries. Tackifier adhesives are usually solvent-based liquids, tapes, monomer-polymer mixtures, emulsions, and liquid or powder curing agents. The adoption of tackifiers will increase in the medical industry due to the rising demand for water-based and pressure-based adhesives. Various medical-grade tapes and films can withstand ethylene oxide and gamma sterilization because they use high-quality tackifiers adhesives.

APAC contributed the maximum market shares during 2017 due to the increasing number of construction activities. The market will continue to grow in the region for the next four years due to the rising amount of investments and the upgradation of manufacturing plants. The recent upgrade of hydrocarbon production facilities and the rising demand from the packaging industry, will also drive the demand for tackifiers in APAC.

The global Tackifier market is valued at 2800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4010 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tackifier volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tackifier market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

