Tipper truck are known as dump truck or dumper or tipper or tipper lorry. Tipper trucks transport lose materials such as gravel, stone chips and sand, lose rocks etc. Tipper trucks have material loading space in rear that is hinged at the back of the truck and pistons in front to deposit or dump materials at the site of delivery such as open-pit mining sites, etc.

Rising demand for material transportation in mining industries across the world is increasing the demand for tipper trucks. Scania CV India which is a subsidiary of Scania AB Sweden launched a new tipper truck U-BODY for mining sector of India including coal and iron ore mining. Scania has also developed a fleet management system (FMS) which provides tippers positions, driving behavior, tipper idling time and fuel consumption specifically for mining sector in India. Scania India has partnered with Larsen & Toubro to provide tipper trucks and other construction and mining machinery for the mining sector in India since 2007. The firm has supplied Indian mining company BGR Mining & Infra with 350 Scania P 410 tipper trucks. Rising demand for infrastructure in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) nation is increasing the demand for tipper trucks. Stringent vehicle emission norms and increasing focus of governments to increase fuel efficiency is increasing the demand to develop tipper trucks of alternate fuels such as hybrid, electric or bio-gas. An opportunity for truck tipper market is developing bio-diesel tipper trucks. Komatsu formed a joint venture (JV) with Indonesian government to develop bio-diesel tippers. Bio-diesel tippers use non-food source plant, Jatophra which grows on less fertile soil. The firm estimates that 1,000 bio-fuel powered tipper trucks will reduce 200,000 tonnes of carbon di-oxide emission per year.

