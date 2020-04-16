Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Depilatory Products market.

With more women entering the global workforce, the demand for and the affordability of depilatory products have increased. The rising numbers of salons and spas also increase product use.

The increasing demand for DIY hair removal methods is a key factor driving the growth prospects of this market over the next several years. Preferences for salons is declining, particularly for regular use, with people increasingly choosing cost-effective DIY methods of removal of unwanted hair. Moreover, most hair removal creams have moisturizing and skin smoothening properties, leading to their increasing popularity. Additionally, DIY kits are readily available to cater to the requirements of on-the-go customers.

In terms of geography, Europe led the global depilatory products market. The growing preference for staying well-groomed is one of the key factors driving this markets growth in Europe. Moreover, increasing awareness among the consumers of depilatories as efficient, safe, and convenient options to stay well-groomed will propel the growth prospects of this market in the region.

The global depilatory products market is highly competitive with the presence of numerous large and medium-sized providers. However, the growing presence of international players in the market, regional players are finding it increasingly difficult to compete in terms of pricing. The vendors compete on the basis of product differentiation, product portfolio, quality, and pricing. The vendor competition is likely to intensify with several product launches, price discounting, and mergers and acquisitions.

The following manufacturers are covered:

American International Industries

Church & Dwight

LOreal

Nads

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser

Coty

Dabur

Edgewell Personal Care

Jolen

Revitol

Vi-John Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Womens razors and blades

Womens electric hair removal devices

Hair removal creams, waxes, and wax strips

Segment by Application

Shaving

Creams

Waxing

Sugaring

Laser treatment

Electrolysis

