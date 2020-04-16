Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hypertension Drugs market.

The standard definition of high blood pressure is determined by the Joint National Committee (JNC) on Detection, Evaluation, and Diagnosis of High Blood Pressure. A person is considered to have high blood pressure after three to six elevated blood pressure measurements over several months. These definitions apply to adults who are healthy and not using medication for high blood pressure. If the two pressures fall in different categories, the higher one is used to determine the severity of hypertension.

With an increase in the population of older people, the market for hypertension drugs has a positive outlook over the forecast period. The prevalence of hypertension is high among the older population with close to 70% of the patients with high BP above the age of 60. Currently, close to 11% of the global population is aged 60 years or over and is estimated to reach nearly 22% by 2050. Since the risk of developing pulmonary hypertension increases with age, a growing older population will aid in the growth prospects of the hypertension drugs market in the coming years.

In 2015, the Americas was the largest market for hypertension drugs as it accounted for more than 44% of the market share. The US is the major revenue contributor in the region. The market share is declining due to the patent expiries of drugs such as Micardis, Avapro, and Diovan. However, comorbid conditions among the older population like congenital heart disease and increasing focus on combination therapies will prevent the decline in the market. Moreover, the launch of new disease-modifying therapies is expected to bolster the growth prospects of the market during the forecast period.

The global Hypertension Drugs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hypertension Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hypertension Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novartis

Daiichi Sankyo

Actelion Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Pfizer

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Calcium Channel Blockers

Diuretics

Beta Blockers Vasodilators

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

Alpha Blockers

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Renin Inhibitors

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

