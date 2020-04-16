Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anti Slip Tiles market.

Anti Slip tiles are specifically designed for usage in places where there is a high probability of slip-hazards. These Anti Slip tiles are widely used in commercial, residential and industrial applications. The demand for Anti Slip tiles is relatively higher in certain tropical regions where environmental conditions entail use of such tiles – a necessity. Such Anti Slip tiles are used especially in places which are likely to involve accumulation of water, for instance wet-rooms and showers, among others.

There is a high demand for Anti Slip tiles in the industrial sector where chances of accidents are quite high on wet work floors. Also, rising construction activities in emerging regions have resulted in steady growth of the market for Anti Slip tiles over the recent past. Moreover, anticipated steady growth in construction spending across the globe is expected to further drive growth of the market in the near future. Also, relatively higher replacement rate for these tiles in renovation activities is further expected to create incremental growth opportunity over the forecast period.

Anti Slip tiles are relatively more expensive than regular tiles, owing to the cost involved in surface treatment by specific chemicals and texture specific treatments. Also, installation of these Anti Slip tiles entails relatively higher maintenance, which is expected to be one of the major restraining factors for this market. A large variety of Anti Slip tiles are available in the market, including ceramic and porcelain tiles. Recently, many types of Anti Slip tiles are being manufactured in different designs, patterns and structures for residential and commercial segments. Thus, the demand for Anti Slip tiles is high in the current scenario.

The global Anti Slip Tiles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anti Slip Tiles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti Slip Tiles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Mosaic Company

RAK ceramics

Groupo Lamosa

Johnson Tiles

Pilkington

Mohawk Industries

Ceramiche Altas Concorde

Foshan Wondrous Building Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ceramic

Porcelain

PVC

Polyurethanes

Segment by Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

