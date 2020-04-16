Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Humanized Mouse Model market.

A Humanized mouse model is a mouse carrying functioning human genes, cells, tissues, and/or organs. Humanized mice are commonly used as small animal models in biological and medical research for human therapeutics. Immunodeficient mice are often used as recipients for human cells or tissues, because they can relatively easily accept heterologous cells due to lack of host immunity.

In 2018, the genetic models segment accounted for the largest share of the humanized mouse models market. The factors contributing to the large share of this segment include its widespread use in compound analysis and biological efficacy & safety testing. Furthermore, the cell-based humanized mouse models is categorized into CD34, PBMC, and BLT humanized mouse models. In 2017, the CD34 models segment accounted for the largest share of the cell-based humanized mouse models market and is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market are usage of CD34 mouse models in in-vivo platforms for analyzing the safety and effectiveness of potential new drugs that can modulate the immune system.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to international alliances for R&D activities in China, initiatives to reduce approval time for drugs, mandatory animal testing for all pharmaceutical drugs and cosmetics in China, increasing investments from the government and private sectors in Chinas life sciences sector, growing biomedical and medical research, and research in regenerative medicine in Japan.

The global Humanized Mouse Model market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Humanized Mouse Model volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Humanized Mouse Model market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

genOway

Horizon Discovery

Taconic Biosciences

Jackson Laboratory

AXENSIS

Champion Oncology

Crown Bioscience

HuMurine Technologies

InGenious Targeting Laboratory

TRANS GENIC

Harbour Biomed

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Genetic Humanized Mouse Models

Cell-based Humanized Mouse Models

Segment by Application

Oncology

Immunology and Infectious Diseases

Neuroscience

Toxicology

Hematopoiesis

Others

