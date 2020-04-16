Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Syrups market.

Syrups are used as natural preservatives to reduce water activity and also employed in medicines for improving their taste. Most common types of syrups are made from corn, maple, and fruits. These are used in various types of beverages, candies, toppings, pancakes and medicines. The primary products of this industry include soft drink concentrates, beverage syrups, powders for use in soft drink production and toppings.

The global market for syrups is highly influenced by the rising popularity of syrups in beverages. The increasing usage of syrups as additives in frozen yogurts and other desserts and in several beverages is adding significantly to the growth of this market. Apart from this, their augmenting utilization in cocktails and mocktails as a taste enhancer and sweetener is also reflecting positively on their sales across the world. Going forward, the demand for syrups is likely to augment substantially over the next few years as syrups are organic products and are available in a wide range of low-calorie formulations.

Furthermore, the rising popularity of coffee flavoring syrups is projected to boost this market remarkably in the forthcoming years. Currently, the leading coffee vendors are aggressively focusing on introducing innovative products in a bid to sustain in the specialty coffee industry. A number of cafes, such as Starbucks, have begun to offer coffee with flavored syrups, such as caramel cappuccino and vanilla latte. This, as a result, is having a positive impact on the sales of syrups, which is likely to continue over the next few years. Moreover, the growing demand for seasonal as well as unconventional coffee flavors is also expected to drive this market in the near future.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aunt Jemima

Hershey

Sonoma Syrup

DaVinci Gourmet

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Chocolate Syrup

Maple Syrup

Simple Syrup

High Fructose Corn Syrup

Inverted Sugar Syrup

Rice Syrup

Golden Syrup

Malt Syrup

Palm Syrup

Fruit Syrup

Segment by Application

Beverage

Dairy & Frozen Dessert

Confectionery

Bakery

Others

