The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cryocooler market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Cryocooler market.
Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Cryocooler market.”
Gifford-McMahon (GM), Pulse-Tube (PT), Joule-Thomson (JT), Stirling, and Brayton cryocoolers are the major cryocooler types that have been considered for this study. Among these cryocooler types, the market for Stirling cryocooler is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Some of the major reasons for the growth of this market include the wide adoption of Stirling cryocoolers in different applications such as military, medical, commercial, research and development, and space. The advantages of Stirling cryocoolers include high efficiency, small size, and less weight; they also offer reliable operations with very little maintenance required, if designed correctly.
The military, medical, commercial, environmental, energy, transport, research and development, and space are some of the key application areas of cryocoolers. The cryocoolers market for the military application held the largest market share in 2016, followed by the markets for commercial, research & development, medical, and energy applications. The major factors contributing to the growth of these markets include the increasing adoption of GM, PT, JT, and Stirling cryocoolers which maintain the cryogenic temperatures in these applications for the various systems to function at high efficiencies.
The global Cryocooler market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cryocooler volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cryocooler market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited
Chart Industries, Inc
Brooks Automation, Inc
Sunpower, Inc
Cryomech, Inc
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Advanced Research Systems, Inc.
DH Industries Bv
Janis Research Company, LLC
Ricor Cryogenic & Vacuum Systems
Superconductor Technologies, Inc.
Air Liquide SA
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Gifford-McMahon cryocoolers
Pulse-Tube cryocoolers
Stirling cryocoolers
Joule Thomson cryocoolers
Brayton cryocoolers
Segment by Application
Military
Medical
Commercial
Environmental
Energy & power
Transport
Mining and metal
Research and development
Agriculture & biology
Others (LNG for peak shaving and superconducting quantum interference devices (SQUIDS))
