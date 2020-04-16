Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diesel Locomotive Engines market.

Diesel locomotive engines are used for transporting large amounts of freight due to its ability to move a large amount of freight at less fuel, increased speed, and safety. Railways are mainly used for transporting passengers and freight. Roadways are the largest contributor in the transport sector. However, due to increasing concerns regarding pollutions caused by vehicular emissions, rising fuel costs, and traffic congestion, freight companies are moving more and more toward the rail mode of transportation.

The development of hydrogen-powered locomotive engines is one of the major factors that will gain traction in this market in the coming years. The hydrogen fuel in the roof will produce electricity by mixing hydrogen and oxygen to generate electricity and will emit only condensed water and steam as by-products. This also eliminates the need for overhead cables, making these trains environment-friendly. One of the locomotive engine manufacturers Alstom, has already launched Coradia iLint, a hydrogen cell powered passenger train in Germany in 2016. The train can reach speeds up to 90 mph and has an approximate range of about 500 miles before refueling.

The market is characterized by the presence of a limited number of well-established vendors and is dominated by major players such as General Electric (GE), Caterpillar, and China CNR. Due to the restricted demand for locomotive engines, this market is moderately competitive. The major market players are currently focusing on increasing their customer base and are also investing heavily in R&D. With technological advancements and the introduction of regulations from various governments, the markets competitive environment will likely intensify in the coming years.

The global Diesel Locomotive Engines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Diesel Locomotive Engines volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diesel Locomotive Engines market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Electric

Caterpillar

China CNR

Alstom

Bombardier

Siemens

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Dieselmechanical

Dieselelectric

Dieselhydraulic

Dieselsteam

Dieselpneumatic

Segment by Application

Passenger

Freight

