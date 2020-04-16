Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Low Vision Aids market.

Low vision is a term used to describe the visual impairment condition that cannot be cured with the help of contact lenses, glasses, medicine, and eye surgery and person with the low vision condition is not able to perform the day to day task properly. Vision impairment has many forms and degree of the condition. Vision problem of a person cannot be predicted with the visual acuity. This condition is usually caused by various eye conditions and diseases such as, glaucoma, macular degeneration, cataracts, stroke, diabetic retinopathy, and retinitis pigmentosa. Low vision aids are used to help people to perform day-to-day activities.

Increasing incidence of life style diseases such as, diabetes that are among the leading cause of low vision is expected to drive the market of low vision aids. Increasing geriatric population is also expected to be a growth driving facto of the low vision aids market as this condition is more prevalent in older people.

North America dominates the low vision aids market and is expected to continue to dominate the low vision aids market over the forecast period. Europe is second biggest market for the low vision aids market. High awareness among people and better healthcare infrastructure is the reason for the dominance of North America and Europe in the global low vision aids market. Increasing advancement and government focus on reduction of healthcare burden is also expected to be a factor for the growth of the low vision aids market in the region. Asia Pacific low vision aids market is expected to be fastest growing owning to the presence of high patient pool, increasing geriatric population and increasing income.

The global Low Vision Aids market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Low Vision Aids volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Low Vision Aids market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eschenbach Optik GmbH

Enhanced Vision

Freedom Scientific

VisionAid International

Jaggi Jaggi

HumanWare Group

COIL Low Vision Products

Wipac Ltd

Emerald Cost Vision Aids

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Optical Aids

Non-Optical Aids

Electronic Aids

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Optical Stores

Online Pharmacies

