Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the PET Packaging market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on PET Packaging Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the PET Packaging market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global PET Packaging Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the PET Packaging market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the PET Packaging market.”

Many new trends have emerged in the market such as the availability of hot-filling products in PET bottles and aseptic cold-filling PET bottles, which increase the shelf life of the products even if they are not kept at the optimum conditions. Recycling PET for re-use after sorting, cleaning, and transforming PET containers is also becoming popular in the market.

In terms of pack type, the bottles & jars segment accounted for the largest share in this market, in terms of both volume and value, among all pack type. The growing demand of sustainable & cost-effective packaging solutions in end-use industries such as packaged food, beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical drives the bottles & jars segment.

In terms of end-use industry, the market is segmented into food, beverages, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, household products, and others. The food segment is projected to grow at the highest rate due to the increase in the demand for ready-to-eat food and packaged food.

In terms of region, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all the regions by 2023. This is mainly due to emerging economies in China and India and the growing industries such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, food, and beverage.

The global PET Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PET Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PET Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amcor

Gerresheimer

PET Power

Silgan

Tetra Laval

Alpha Group

Plastipak

CKS Packaging

Exopackaging

Greiner Packaging

Himalayan Group

INOAC

Kaufman Container

Kian Joo Group

Parker Plastics

Parkway Plastics

RESILUX

Savola Plastic

Sidel International

SKS Bottle & Packaging

Snapware

Southeastern Container

Sunrise Containers

Temkin Plastics

Ultrapak

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Packaging Type

Rigid packaging

Flexible packaging

By Pack Type

Bottles & jars

Bags & pouches

Trays

Lids/caps & closures

Others

Segment by Application

Food

Beverages

Personal care & cosmetics

Household products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global PET Packaging Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580