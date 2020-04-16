Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Magnesite market.

Magnesite is a mineral with the chemical formula MgCO3 (magnesium carbonate). Mixed crystals of iron(II) carbonate and magnesite (mixed crystals known as ankerite) possess a layered structure: monolayers of carbonate groups alternate with magnesium monolayers as well as iron(II) carbonate monolayers.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for magnesium raw materials (magnesite) in the regions of United States, is expected to drive the market for more high quality magnesium raw materials (magnesite). Growth is attributed to industrial development and increasingly high environmental requirements.

Globally, the magnesium raw materials (magnesite) industry market is relatively stable in both supply and demand. It is relatively matures than some high-tech field. Some enterprises, like Magnezit, Sibelco, Haicheng Magnesite, Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group and Houying Group are well-known for the wonderful performance of their magnesium raw materials (magnesite) and related services. At the same time, United States is remarkable in the global magnesium raw materials (magnesite) consumer because of their market share and technology status of magnesium raw materials (magnesite).

The consumption volume of magnesium raw materials (magnesite) is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of magnesium raw materials (magnesite) industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of magnesium raw materials (magnesite) is still promising.

The global Magnesite market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Magnesite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnesite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Magnezit

Sibelco

Grecian Magnesite

Calix

Magnesita

Baymag

Ramakrishna Magnesite Mines

Haicheng Magnesite

Liaoning Jinding Magnesite Group

Houying Group

Haicheng Xiyang Magnesium Ltd.

Liaoning Wancheng Magnesium group

BeiHai Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Phanerocrystalline Magnesite

Cryptocrystalline Magnesite

Segment by Application

Dead-burned Magnesia

Caustic-calcined Magnesia

Fused or Electrofused Magnesia

Others

