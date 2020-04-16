Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Stainless Steel Welded Pipes market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Stainless Steel Welded Pipes market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior.

Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Stainless Steel Welded Pipes market."

Stainless steel is an iron-based alloy that usually contains chromium and other elements that enhance material properties. Stainless steel offers high resistance to corrosion and oxidation at higher temperatures. This particular property can be attributed to the amount of chromium present in the alloy and owing to this particular property, steel products, such as pipes and tubes, are widely used in a variety of applications in many end-use industries. Stainless steel pipes are generally of two types: welded pipes and seamless pipes. Generally, more than 90% of the stainless steel pipes consumed are welded ones. Low cost and ease of manufacturing are the key reasons responsible for higher popularity of welded pipes over seamless pipes.

From a regional perspective, the Stainless Steel Welded Pipes market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of volume and value demand. The market in the region is expected to be significantly driven by demand from developing nations, such as India and China. China, in the global market, is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of volume and value, which can be mainly attributed to the presence of a majority of stainless steel welded pipes manufacturers and consumers. Moreover infrastructural developments in the country are also creating healthy demand for stainless steel welded pipes.

The global Stainless Steel Welded Pipes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Stainless Steel Welded Pipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stainless Steel Welded Pipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arcelor Mittal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Sosta

Marcegaglia Steel

Hyundai Steel

Sandvik

Baosteel Group

YC Inox

JFE Steel

Shanghai Metal

Froch Enterprise

CSM Tube

Fischer Group

Guangzhou Pearl River Petroleum Steel Pipe

Guangdong Lizz Steel Pipe

Foshan Zhongde Stainless Steel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

4- 24 mm

24-36 mm

36-60 mm

60-150 mm

150-500 mm

Others

Segment by Application

Construction

Automotive

Water Supply & Distribution

Oil & Gas

Petrochemicals & Fertilizers

Power Generation

Others

