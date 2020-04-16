Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the DNA Probe-based Diagnostic market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the DNA Probe-based Diagnostic market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the DNA Probe-based Diagnostic market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the DNA Probe-based Diagnostic market.”

The DNA probe is a basic component in most molecular diagnostic techniques. The DNA probe is a labeled DNA strand synthesized in the laboratory. Its purpose is to hybridize with the target nucleic acid molecule to be identified from a biological sample. A probe is composed of a strand of 30-40 nucleotides called oligonucleotides. These oligonucleotides are labeled with a detector molecule. When hybridization occurs between the probe and the target organisms nucleic acid, the hybrid can be detected through the detector molecule.

Pathogenic microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, or fungi are harmful to health and can cause infectious diseases. The development of different DNA diagnostic probes depends on the emergence of these new infectious diseases. It has been observed that more than 100 probes have been developed, while, others are still in the experimental stages. The development of DNA probe test used to detect bacterial infections caused by Salmonella typhi (food poisoning), Escherichia coli (gastroenteritis), and Campylobacter hyointestinalis is also increasing due to the increase in infectious diseases.

The DNA probe-based diagnostic market comprises of diversified international and regional local manufacturers. These manufacturers are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as the quality, price, and market reach. Furthermore, factors such as product innovations, product or service extensions, and mergers and acquisitions will strengthen the competitive environment of the DNA probe test market.

The global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on DNA Probe-based Diagnostic volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall DNA Probe-based Diagnostic market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann La Roche

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BD

Biogenex

bioMerieux

Biolegio

Luminex

MP Biomedicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

DNA Probes-Based Products

Direct Detection of Target Sequence

Nucleic Acid Amplification

Gene Detection Using DNA Chips

Gene Detection by DNA Sequencing

Segment by Application

Infectious disease testing

Cancer testing

