Stearic acid is a waxy solid saturated fatty acid that contains 18-carbon chain. It naturally occurs in coconut oil, palm kernel oil, animal and vegetable fats, and in the milk of several mammals. The chemical formula of stearic acid is C17H35CO2H. Commercially used stearic acid is a mixture of approximately equal amounts of stearic and palmitic acid and small amounts of oleic acid. It is mainly used in the manufacturing soaps and detergents and cosmetics such as shampoos, shaving products, and creams

Benefits such as enhanced shelf life, versatility, and stability as a base for cosmetics are expected to be critical aspects of industry growth in near future. Additionally, it acts as an excellent binder and thickening agent for personal care products. Powerful cleansing and surfactant properties that facilitate removal of oil and dirt in the skin are projected to strengthen demand in cosmetics and detergent applications. High demand in personal care and soaps & detergents as the surfactant is anticipated to foster product penetration in these segments in next few years. Growing application scope in several niche segments including candle manufacturing, metal processing, and dietary supplements is also expected to bolster industry growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific stearic acid market accounted for most of the total demand in 2017 and is projected to witness the fastest growth on account of rapid industrialization. Growing demand for personal care, detergents and plastics maybe attributed to high growth in the region. Emerging economies such as India, China, and South Korea are slated to emerge as major consumers, complementing market growth.

The global Stearic Acid market is valued at 6890 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9950 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Stearic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stearic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Godrej Industries

Procter & Gamble

Wilmar International

3F GROUP

Cayman Chemical

Chemceed

Deeno Group

Emery Oleochemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fractionation

Pressing Method

Hydrogenation Method

Segment by Application

Soaps & Detergents

Intermediates

Personal Care

Rubber Processing

Textile

Lubricants

Others

