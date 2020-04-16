Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tea market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Tea Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Tea market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Tea market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Tea market.”

Tea is globally the most popular beverage obtained from Camellia sinensis plant leaves. It is known to be originated in China, and is majorly grown in four countries, China, India, Kenya, and Sri Lanka. It offers various health benefits owing to presence of polyphenols working as antioxidants, vitamins, trace minerals, and different amino acids resulting in stronger immunity, lower cholesterol, increased metabolism, prevention of cancer, and more. In addition, presence of small amount of caffeine makes tea a mild stimulant preventing fatigue.

The global tea market is majorly driven by the health benefits associated with consuming tea and increase in awareness related to carbonated drinks among people. Moreover, increase in caf culture, rise in disposable income, change in tastes of people, and introduction of additional healthy ingredients in tea by different market players are the other factors that fuel the market growth. However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather, rise in cost of agricultural inputs, and increase in trend of out-of-home coffee consumption are expected to limit growth of the tea market. The introduction of new flavors & variety in tea and growth in demand from health-concerned young population are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

APAC is expected to be the largest revenue contributor to the global tea industry throughout the forecast period. Tea is consumed frequently in this region, and consumers prefer to drink tea multiple times a day. The high consumption of tea has been influenced by the introduction of new flavors and numerous health benefits. With the availability of a skilled workforce, the region is also a major producer and exporter of tea to many countries across the globe.

The global Tea market is valued at 44000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 66500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

