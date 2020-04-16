Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Control Systems market.

Industrial control system (ICS) is a general term that encompasses several types of control systems and associated instrumentation used for industrial process control. Such systems can range from a few modular panel-mounted controllers to large interconnected and interactive distributed control systems with many thousands of field connections. All systems receive data received from remote sensors measuring process variables (PVs), compare these with desired set points (SPs) and derive command functions which are used to control a process through the final control elements (FCEs), such as control valves.

The global market for industrial controls system has been covered under the scope of this report. An industrial control network is a system of interconnected equipment used to monitor and control physical equipment in industrial environments. Industrial controls improve product quality, plant efficiency, as well as facilitate uniform production in industries. These are the main reasons for increasing investments in the industrial controls system market. Increasing need of software in industrial automation, rise in infrastructure investments in emerging markets and increasing need for process automation among diverse industry verticals are the major factors responsible for the growth of the global industrial controls system market globally. Moreover, growing application of software in industrial control devices is set to increase scalability of SCADA, DCS and PLC systems in industrial environments.

Siemens

ABB

Omron

Emerson Electric

Rockwell Automation

Honeywell International

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Power

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

