Educational toys are instructive toys used for the cognitive, social, emotional, and physical development of infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and elementary and middle school children. These toys include construction sets, activity sets, math and science kits, DIY craft kits, play doughs, and more. Educational toys are expected to educate or instruct and promote intellectual development of a child. It helps a child to develop a certain skill or teach them about a subject.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Online channel of sales. A large number of existing leading market players have ventured into the online space introducing their products for buyers to make effective purchase decisions via both online and conventional retails stores. The steady growth of online platforms is breathing new life into the conventional toy stores. Parents are using the online platforms to compare specifications, prices, and other features, thereby impacting their buying decisions in the conventional stores.

The educational toy market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of international and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The SMEs account for a significant share of the market. Most smart toy vendors vendors are focusing on new and innovative products that are geared towards the online and digital platforms. Our report also finds that smart toy products must meet changing consumer preferences caused by the caution exhibited by parents regarding the content and effect of educational toys. Educational toy vendors are also increasingly focused on using only eco-friendly materials, as well as making significant investments in R&D.

This report focuses on Educational Toys volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Educational Toys market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mattel

Toys R Us

Engino

Learning Resources

LEGO

BanBao

BANDAI NAMCO

GigoToys

Goldlok Toys

Hasbro

JAKKS Pacific

Inc

Melissa & Doug

MindWare

Ravensburger

Safari Ltd

SIMBA DICKIE GROUP

VTech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

0-4 years

4-8 years

Over 8 years

Segment by Application

K-12

Pre-k

