It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

A stream trap is used to release condensate and non-condensable gasses with unimportant loss of live steam. In other words, it is a drain valve, which distinguishes between steam and condensate. The steam trap holds back steam and discharges condensates under varying pressure or loads. The working of a steam trap is much the same as redid valve that opens, closes, or modifies automatically. The three central segments of steam trap structure are to release condensate when it is formed; unless it is enchanting to utilize it, have the farthest point of releasing air and other non-condensable gasses and particularly have an insignificant steam consumption-being energy efficient.

Owing to the significant environmental regulations imposed by various regulatory bodies such as the US EPA, there is growing emphasis on the use of clean and renewable energy sources such as geothermal energy, especially in developed regions like the Americas and Europe. The rising depletion of fossil fuel resources especially coal is driving the demand for geothermal power generation across the globe. Some of the key countries engaged in geothermal power generation include the US, Indonesia, and Mexico. The emergence of geothermal technology for clean energy will increase the use of steam traps as they enable energy savings in an efficient manner.

APAC was the largest revenue-generating region in the steam traps market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance in the market by 2023. Much of the regions growth is due to the surging refinery activities and growing demand for thermal power. The high requirement for gasoline across various end-users sectors and growth of electricity consumption will boost the growth opportunities steam trap manufacturers in the coming years.

