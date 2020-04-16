Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Single-use Bioprocessing Systems market.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Single-use Bioprocessing Systems market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Single-use Bioprocessing Systems market."

The single-use bioprocessing systems market is rapidly evolving. It focuses on developing disposable bioprocessing equipment and accessories for manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products. Bioprocess is a technique that produces biological materials such as a genetically engineered microbial strain for commercial use. For example, commercially useful chemicals are produced through bioprocess techniques such as microbial fermentation or degradation. The traditional approaches in bioprocessing involve stainless steel equipment that are not just difficult to maintain but also time-consuming and costly.

During 2017, the mAB production segment dominated global single-use bioprocessing system market and is expected to continue its dominance over the next few years. The increased demand for mABs and their continuous assessment in new and expanded clinical indications, will be the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

Bags and mixers dominated the single-use bioprocessing system market during 2017 and will continue its dominance during the forecast period as well. Factors such as the vast availability, wide range of applications, and flexible customizations drive the segments growth. Moreover, the investments in the developing countries to increase the production of such bags will also augment the markets growth prospects in the region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Finesse Solutions

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Broadley-James Corporation

Meissner Filtration Products

Merck Millipore

Parker Hannifin Corporation

PBS Biotech

Saint Gobain

Sartorius AG

Sentinel Process Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Tubing Systems

Bioprocess Containers

Filtration Devices and Sampling Systems

Bioreactors and Fermenters

Bags and Mixers

Other

Segment by Application

Plant Cell Cultivation

Vaccine Production

MAB Production

PSCTs

Other

