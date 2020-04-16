Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Laboratory Furniture in Education market.

Laboratories often feature specialized equipment designed to make it easy for scientist or researchers to perform their work. One of the most common features in the laboratory, are different types of furniture. Laboratory furnitures are designed using different types of materials in order to withstand the rigors of the lab environment, thanks to the numerous experiments. The overall style of the furniture in the laboratory is usually determined by the laboratory specialty. The most common lab furniture categories include laboratory benches, forensic cabinets, apparel dispensers, carts, chemical cabinets, drawers and general cabinets.

Forensic furniture is used as a storage unit for evidence samples that are needed for forensic investigations. The furniture features various chambers as well as specialized compartments and systems such as ventilation unit. Some compartments operate using electricity for evidence preservation. General cabinets are used for storing general lab equipment, needed to perform experiments. Chemical cabinets, on the other hand, are used to store corrosive or volatile chemicals. For safety purposes, chemical cabinets are specially designed to prevent chemical spills. The materials used in making chemical cabinets are also designed to resist fire and corrosion. Some laboratory furniture are highly integrated to provide a workspace for undertaking wide ranging experiments. These types of laboratories are common in large industrial and research centers. To fit various end-user requirements, an integrated laboratory workspace can be achieved using elaborate shelving and benching systems.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hanson Lab Furniture

Labochema

LabGuard

BMC Office Furniture

Simfa Scientific Supplies

Labofab

Waldner Laboreinrichtungen

LOC Scientific

Iroquois Hoods

Artlab

Kewaunee

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Workstation

Seating

Fume hoods

Segment by Application

Higher education

K-12

