Based on animal, the veterinary equipment and disposables market is broadly categorized into small companion animals, large animals, and others. The small companion animals segment will dominate the veterinary equipment and disposables market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high adoption of companion animals and rising expenditure on animal health.

Based on end user, the veterinary equipment and disposables market is segmented into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, and research institutes. The veterinary clinics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the veterinary equipment and disposables market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of patient visits along with the increasing number of private clinical practices and growing practice revenues.

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the veterinary equipment and disposables market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Factors such as the increasing number of companion animals, rising companion animal healthcare expenditure, rise in the number of livestock animals in North America (primarily due to the increasing consumption of meat and dairy products) and growth in the pet insurance market are responsible for the large share of the veterinary equipment and disposables market in North America.

The global Veterinary Equipment and Disposables market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Veterinary Equipment and Disposables volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Veterinary Equipment and Disposables market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Smiths Group

Henry Schein

B. Braun

Dre Veterinary

Midmark

Jorgenson Laboratories

Mindray Medical

Nonin Medical

Vetland Medical

Digicare Biomedical

Hallowell EMC

Grady Medical

Mila International

Burtons Medical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Critical Care Consumables

Anesthesia Equipment

Temperature Management Equipment

Patient Monitoring Equipment

Others

Segment by Application

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Research Institutes

