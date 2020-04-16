Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Coating Resins market.

High performance coatings , automotive, and wood coating applications are estimated to witness the best growth prospects for coating resins. High performance coatings include yacht, marine, and aerospace coatings, where there is an increase in demand for green coating products along with improved performance and durability. The use of green coating is expected to help in reducing the costs in the aerospace industry. The marine coatings market is strongly dependent on new building activity, while maintenance and repair is a less cyclical business.

The biggest market for coating resins is Asia-Pacific, followed by Western Europe and North America. It is estimated that Western Europe will record a moderate growth due to strong regulations for coating resins. Factors such as huge and increasing addressable population base, rapidly growing construction activity, and increase in the number of automobiles, wooden furniture, and other electronic appliances are driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific coating resins market.

Acrylic resin is the fastest-growing coating resin. It is used in a wide range of applications for their chemical characteristics and unique aesthetic properties. Currently, the strongest demand for acrylic resins comes from the automotive, medical device, paints & coatings, adhesive & sealant, and construction & architecture industries. Besides acrylic, epoxy and polyurethane coating resins are also high growth segments in the market.

The global Coating Resins market is valued at 27200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 41200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Coating Resins volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coating Resins market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Allnex Belgium SA/Nv

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

Nuplex Industries Ltd.

Royal DSM N.V.

The DOW Chemical Company

The Valspar Corporation

PCCR USA Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylic

Alkyd

Vinyl

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Amino

Unsaturated Polyester

Saturated Polyester

Others

Segment by Application

Architectural Coatings

Automotive Coatings

General Industrial Coatings

High Performance Coatings

Wood Coatings

Packaging Coatings

Others

