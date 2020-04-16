Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dressings (Food) market.

Dressings can include a wide variety of things, including fresh herbs, pickled vegetables or relish, fermented foods like vinegar or soy sauce, nuts, and dried or fresh fruit. Other condiments, such as salad cream or ketchup, can also be included, as can spicy additions, like chilies, and sweet ones, such as sugar and molasses. Many cultures have a specific dressing in common usage, such as the blend of yogurt, dill, cucumber, and lemon juice used in the Mediterranean to dress simple salads, or the vinaigrette,

Currently, some companies in the world can produce dressings, mainly concentrating in China, Europe, North America, Japan and India. The main market players are Nestle, KraftHeinz Company, Unilever, Kewpie and Mizkan etc. The production of dressings increased from 16553 K MT in 2011 to 20454 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 5.43%. Global dressings capacity utilization rate remained at around 81.75% in 2015.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

There are many kinds of dressings, such as salad dressing, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, BBQ sauce, cocktail sauce, soy sauce, fish sauce, chili sauce, worcestershire sauce, specialty sauces (e.g., hoisin sauce), and vinegars. With the rapid development of economic, more and more people focus on the food culture, dressings have a huge market potential in the future.

The global Dressings (Food) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dressings (Food) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dressings (Food) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nestle

KraftHeinz Company

Unilever

Kewpie

Mizkan

Frito-Lay company

Campbell Soup Company

Lancaster Colony Corporation

Cholula

Huy Fong Foods

Baumer Foods

Frenchs Food

Southeastern Mills

Remia International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Salad dressing

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayonnaise

BBQ sauce

Cocktail sauce

Soy sauce

Fish sauce

Chili sauce

Worcestershire sauce

Segment by Application

Daily Use

Food Industry

