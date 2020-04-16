Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Seismic Base Isolation System market.

Global Seismic Base Isolation System Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Seismic Isolation Systems is the system used to reduce the effects of earthquake ground shaking on structure, their components and protect them from damaging. The system decouples the building or structure from the horizontal components of the ground motion by interposing structural elements with low horizontal stiffness between the structure and the foundation. This gives the structure a fundamental frequency that is much lower than both its fixed-base frequency and the predominant frequencies of the ground motion.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for seismic isolation systems in the regions of Japan and China that is expected to drive the market for more advanced seismic isolation systems. Increasing of construction fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on safety building, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of seismic isolation systems in earthquake-prone areas will drive the growth of global market.

The consumption volume of seismic isolation systems is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of seismic isolation systems industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of seismic isolation systems is still promising.

This report focuses on Seismic Base Isolation System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Seismic Base Isolation System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Yunnan Quakesafe Seismic

SWCC SHOWA

OILES CORPORATION

NIPPON STEEL & SUMIKIN ENGINEERING CO., LTD

Bridgestone

Earthquake Protection Systems

Kurashiki Kako

Maurer AG

Tokyo Fabric Industry Co., Ltd

SUMITOMO METAL MINING SIPOREX

DIS

HengShui Zhengtai

OVM

Tensa

Yokohama

Kawakin Core-Tech Co., LTD

Fuyo

DS Brown

Times New Materials

Sole Teck

Sirve

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Elastomeric Isolator

Sliding Isolator

Others

Segment by Application

Building

Bridge

Others

