A hair dryer, hairdryer or blow dryer is an electromechanical device that blows ambient or hot air over damp hair to speed the evaporation of water to dry the hair. … They disappear with a single washing of the hair.

Hair Dryer is an electromechanical device designed to dry the hair. Most people are familiar with the daily routine of washing, drying, and styling their hair. Although hair will eventually dry on its own if given enough time, most people reach for a hair dryer to speed up the process.

The global average price of Hair Dryer is in the increasing trend, from 10.17 USD/Unit in 2013 to 11.55 USD/Unit in 2017. With the introduction of expensive Supersonic hair dryer, the price is growing faster.

The classification of Hair Dryer includes handhold dryer and wall-mounted dryer, and the latter is generally used in the hotel. The proportion of handhold dryer in 2017 is about 92.19%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

With a huge population base and fast growing economy, China region is the largest consumption market of Hair Dryer, with a Sales market share nearly 33.19% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumption market of Hair Dryer, enjoying Sales market share nearly 22.7% in 2017.

Market competition is not intense. Conair, Panasonic, Dyson, Philips, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

