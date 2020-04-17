Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Minibars market.

A minibar is a small refrigerator, typically an absorption refrigerator, in a luxury hotel room. The hotel staff fill it with drinks and snacks for the guest to purchase during their stay. It is stocked with a precise inventory of goods, with a price list. The guest is charged for goods consumed when checking out of the hotel. Some newer minibars use infrared or other automated methods of recording purchases. These detect the removal of an item, and charge the guests credit card right away, even if the item is not consumed. This is done to prevent loss of product, theft and lost revenue.

Hoteliers are obligated to modify their service offerings with the aim of not losing their guests to convenience stores in the proximity. Hotels are increasingly using these cellarets to deliver an exclusive experience to their guests and generate additional revenues, which is aiding to the growth of the industry. The prevailing demand from the mentioned sectors is expected to keep the market afloat over the forecast period as well. Increasing installation of minibars in hotel rooms, rendering favorable services to the guests will further enhance the acceptance of these types of counters over the forecast period.

The shift in focus towards environment-friendly and automatic minibar from manual ones is expected to strengthen over the coming years. The use of automated counters minimizes the operational glitches observed during the final billing for the customer in line with their actual consumption. Competitors in the market are focusing on colorful, retro designs and product innovation for attracting more number of buyers. In addition, the steady increase in the number of studio, service and small apartments is expected to spur demand growth for minibars over the forecast period.

This report focuses on Minibars volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Minibars market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bartech

Dometic Group

Indel B

Vitrifrigo

Minibar Systems

Royal Minibars

JennAir

iTEC

TECHNOMAX

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Absorption

Compression

Thermoelectric

Segment by Application

Transportation

Commercial & Residential buildings

