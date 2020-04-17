Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pipeline Monitoring Systems market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pipeline Monitoring Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Pipeline Monitoring Systems market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Pipeline Monitoring Systems market.”

Pipelines are flow lines that carry fluids which may be in a liquid or gaseous state. At times, they are laid in harsh and hazardous conditions and areas; hence, fostering a need for accurate pipeline monitoring systems to detect leakages, damages and other pipeline failures, which may lead to serious ecological and economic consequences. For example, a small water pipeline bursting or leaking is a small scale problem and will not affect the environment and ground water reservoir largely. However, if a crude oil or natural gas or chemical pipeline gets damaged and leaks, it may lead to severe ecological consequences. Pipeline monitoring systems include flow meters, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, and control valves that are installed on pipelines.

In 2017, the North American market accounted for the largest share of total market of pipeline monitoring systems, in terms of value, followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate than Europe in the pipeline monitoring systems market from 2018 to 2023. Markets in developing countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and countries in the Middle East are projected to grow at a higher rate from 2018 to 2023. This is because of the high population in these country, along with new pipelines under construction, which will increase the demand for pipeline monitoring systems.

The global Pipeline Monitoring Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pipeline Monitoring Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pipeline Monitoring Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Pipe Type

Metallic

Non-metallic

By Technology

PIGs

Smart ball

Ultrasonic

Magnetic flux leakage technology

Others

Segment by Application

Crude & refined petroleum

Water & wastewater

Others

