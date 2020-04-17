Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Corn Silk Extract market.

Corn silk is made from a stigma, the yellowish thread like strands raising out of the female flower of maize. It is a waste material collected from corn cultivation which is available in abundance. Corn silk or stigma maydis is an important herb which is traditionally being used by the Chinese, and Americans to treat various diseases such as cystitis, edema, kidney stones, prostate disorder, diuretic, urinary infections, bedwetting and obesity. Corn Silk is also being used as a traditional medicine in many regions across the globe such as U.S., Turkey and France. It possess potential anti-oxidant properties and healthcare applications such as promoting diuresis, anti-depressant, in hyperglycemia reduction and as anti-fatigue agent which have been claimed all over across the globe. Moreover, corn silk is used as an extract in various products, such as dietary supplements and teas. The potential use of Corn Silk extract is related to its properties and mechanism of action of its constituents such as terpenoids and flavonoids.

Due to change in the market trend, people are more interested in natural products which will play an important role in pumping up the Corn Silk extract market as it can serve the purpose. The Corn Silk extract is new in a lot of countries and has a potential market to grow. Corn plant is already a third largest crop grown in the world and the corn silk is considered as a waste product of corn cultivation, which is leading to the easy availability of cheap raw material for the production of Corn Silk extract, hence driving the market globally. Medicinal and anti-oxidant properties of Corn Silk extract are put to use by pharmaceutical industries, hence could be a driving force for the Corn Silk extract market.

The global Corn Silk Extract market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Corn Silk Extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Corn Silk Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Active Herb Technology

BarloweS Herbal Elixirs

Bristol Botanicals

Stakich

Nutra Green Biotechnology

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Corn Silk Extract Powder

Liquid Corn Silk Extract

Segment by Application

Pharmacy

Food And Beverages

Others

