A humanoid robot is a robot with its body shape built to resemble the human body. The design may be for functional purposes, such as interacting with human tools and environments, for experimental purposes, such as the study of al locomotion, or for other purposes. In general, humanoid robots have a torso, a head, two arms, and two legs, though some forms of humanoid robots may model only part of the body, for example, from the waist up. Some humanoid robots also have heads designed to replicate human facial features such as eyes and mouths. Androids are humanoid robots built to aesthetically resemble humans.

The public relations application accounted for the largest share of the overall humanoid robot market in 2017. The market for the education and entertainment application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for this growth is the ability of humanoids to assist and even replace teachers in classrooms, creating a buzz for modernizing schools. The market for the personal assistance and caregiving application is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is likely to adopt humanoids for almost all the major applications during the forecast period. As the elderly population in APAC countries such as China and Japan is on the rise, the region is expected to employ humanoids for the personal assistance and caregiving application.

The global Humanoid Robot market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Humanoid Robot volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Humanoid Robot market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Softbank

Robotis

Kawada Robotics

Hanson Robotics

Honda Motor

Ubtech Robotics

Pal Robotics

DST Robot

Toyota Motor

Hajime Research Institute

Engineered Arts

Robo Garage

Samsung Electronics

Qihan Technology

Macco Robotics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Biped

Wheel Drive

Segment by Application

Education and Entertainment

Research & Space Exploration

Personal Assistance and Caregiving

Search and Rescue

Public Relations

Others

