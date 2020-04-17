Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Human Growth Hormone Drugs market.

HGH, produced by the pituitary gland, spurs growth in children and adolescents. It also helps to regulate body composition, body fluids, muscle and bone growth, sugar and fat metabolism, and possibly heart function. Produced synthetically, HGH is the active ingredient in a number of prescription drugs and in other products available widely over the Internet.

Human growth hormone is a peptide hormone, stimulating growth in children and adolescents, and is produced by the pituitary gland. It helps in the growth of bones and muscles by specific cellular differentiation. Apart from stimulating growth, the human growth hormone also regulates carbohydrate metabolism, protein metabolism and fat metabolism. Moreover, the usage of human growth hormone drugs in growth hormone deficient patient has shown significant positive results on the patients working capacity, mental alertness and memory. The over secretion of growth hormone leads to gigantism and its deficiency causes dwarfism. The human growth hormone drugs are developed and manufactured by recombinant DNA technology. Earlier, these drugs were mostly used as replacement therapy in pediatric and adult patients, having the deficiency of growth hormones. However, the technological advancements and increased research and development in growth hormone drugs, have resulted in the development of anti-aging drugs and performance enhancers.

The global Human Growth Hormone Drugs market is valued at 37000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 66500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Human Growth Hormone Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Human Growth Hormone Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Ferring Holding SA (Switzerland)

Genentech, Inc. (US)

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (China)

Merck KgaA (Germany)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Pfizer, Inc. (US)

Sandoz International GmbH (Germany)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Norditropin

Genotropin

Humatrope

Saizen

Omnitrope

Somatropin Biopartners

Segment by Application

Prader-Willi Syndrome

Turner Syndrome

Short Stature Homeobox Gene

Small for Gestational Age

Chronic Renal Insufficiency

Short Bowel Syndrome

