Global Avalanche Photodiode (APD) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

APD Avalanche Photodiode (APD) is a highly sensitive semiconductor electronic device that exploits the photoelectric effect to convert light to electricity. APDs can be thought of as photodetectors that provide a built-in first stage of gain through avalanche multiplication. From a functional standpoint, they can be regarded as the semiconductor analog to photomultipliers. By applying a high reverse bias voltage, APDs show an internal current gain effect due to impact ionization. However, some silicon APDs employ alternative doping and beveling techniques compared to traditional APDs that allow greater voltage to be applied before breakdown is reached and hence a greater operating gain. In general, the higher the reverse voltage, the higher the gain.

Global sales of APD Avalanche Photodiode have been increasing during the past five years with an average growth rate of 7.10%. Compared to 2016, APD Avalanche Photodiode market managed to increase revenue by 5.44 percent to $124.46 million worldwide in 2017 from $118.04 million in 2016. Overall, the APD Avalanche Photodiode market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

Nowadays, in the developed countries, the APD Avalanche Photodiode industry is on a higher level than other countries, the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan, USA, European and China. Meanwhile, the leading companies have variety products, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. The top four manufacturers are First-sensor, Hamamatsu, Kyosemi Corporation and Luna, respectively with global market share of 20.43%, 16.65%, 12.60% and 10.91% in 2017, in terms of volume.

The global Avalanche Photodiode (APD) market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 170 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Avalanche Photodiode (APD) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Avalanche Photodiode (APD) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

First-sensor

Hamamatsu

Kyosemi Corporation

Luna

Excelitas

Osi optoelectronics

Edmund Optics

GCS

Accelink

NORINCO GROUP

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Si-APD

InGaAs-APD

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial

Medical

Mobility

Others

