Decontamination refers to a process of neutralization or removal of chemical agents, infectious microorganisms and radioactive materials. Decontamination equipment refer to the equipment such as a chamber or an isolated box in which decontamination process is performed. Decontamination equipment market has been growing at a fast rate due to increase in awareness of such processes and governments of various countries taking initiatives in this field. Decontamination may be done by physical means, chemicals or biology based methods. Decontaminating with physical means, involves techniques such as thermal, high pressure methods and others. Decontamination by chemicals involves use of oxidizing agents, surfactants for neutralization of chemical waste and others. Biology based decontamination methods involve use of enzymatic systems, artificial bacteria and others. Growing concern for hospital acquired infections and increase in aged population that are more prone to diseases are driving the global decontamination equipment market.

North America, followed by Europe, dominates the global market decontamination equipment due to large number of aging population and broad technical applications decontamination equipment in the region. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next few years in decontamination equipment market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing decontamination equipment markets in Asian region. Some of the key driving forces for decontamination equipment market in emerging countries are increasing R&D investment, growing awareness about the consequences of contamination and rising government initiatives in these countries.

The global Decontamination Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Decontamination Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Decontamination Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

STERIS

Getinge

Noxilizer

Cosmed

Sterigenics

Stericert

Synergy Health

Belimed

Matachana

H&W Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Physical Based Methods

Chemicals Based Methods

Biology Based Methods

Segment by Application

Commercial

Domestic

