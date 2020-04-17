Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Steel Manufacturing market.
Steel is the main engineering material used in industries such as Construction, Automotive, Transport, Power, Mechanical Machinery, Metal Goods, and Domestic Appliances. It is also the main material utilized in delivering renewable energy such as solar, tidal, and wind power. Steel is composed of iron, carbon, impurities, and alloying elements, the combination of which determines the properties of the steel.
One of the major trends in this market is growth in the Renewable Energy industry, which will require steel to develop infrastructure. This will strengthen the demand for steel in the coming years. Steel will play a major role in developing infrastructure for the generation of power from renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and tidal. The usage of steel will enable taller, stronger, and lighter-weight towers for wind turbines, increasing their efficiency and reducing carbon emissions associated with their construction.
One of the major drivers in this market is growth in emerging economies. Over the last few years, growth of developed markets such as the US, the EU, and Japan stagnated. This resulted in weak demand for steel products. However, growth in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil has countered this effect with their increased infrastructure and construction investment.
Arcelor Mittal
Baoshan Iron & Steel
Hebei Iron & Steel Group
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Anshan Iron and Steel Group
EVRAZ
Gerdau
Hyundai Steel
JFE Steel Corp
Maanshan Iron & Steel
Nucor Corp
POSCO
RIVA Group
Shagang Group
Shandong Iron and Steel Group
Shougang Group Corp
Tata Steel Group
United States Steel Corp
Wuhan Iron & Steel (Group) Corp
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Carbon Steel
Alloy Steel
Stainless Steel
Tool Steel
Construction
Automotive
Transport
Power
Mechanical Machinery
Metal Goods
Domestic Appliances
