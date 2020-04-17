Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hydrogen Generators market.

Hydrogen generator is a unit installed in order to produce hydrogen. Technology pertaining to hydrogen generator varies with the choice of feedstock. An on-site hydrogen generator is a hydrogen generation unit installed directly at an end-user site with varying flow rate capacity, depending upon the application and user requirements. A portable hydrogen generator is a hydrogen-powered device that provides temporary electric power. Many construction sites use portable hydrogen generators to power tools and lights at a remote site. Hydrogen generators provide reliable and low-cost hydrogen and increase security and safety by eliminating cylinder handling, hydrogen storage, and routine hydrogen delivery.

The use of hydrogen in applications such as chemical processing, fuel cells, petroleum recovery, refining, and others is expected to increase significantly throughout the forecast period as even more stringent environmental legislation is enforced. Both chemical processing and refining industries are the largest consumers of hydrogen Oil and gas refineries demand more hydrogen in order to lower the sulfur content of diesel in line with stringent government regulations to minimize sulfur content. Chemical processing uses hydrogen to process ammonia, methanol, and other chemicals in a petrochemical complex. Fuel cells are emerging technologies, which are currently utilized as a source of heat and electricity in buildings and the commercial sector

The global Hydrogen Generators market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydrogen Generators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrogen Generators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Air Liquide S.A. (France)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (USA)

Deokyang Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

EPOCH Energy Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

Hydrogenics Corporation (Canada)

Idroenergy (Italy)

ITM Power Plc (UK)

McPhy Energy S.A. (France)

Messer Group (Germany)

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC (USA)

Praxair, Inc. (USA)

Proton OnSite (USA)

The Linde Group (Germany)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

On-Site

Portable

Segment by Application

Fuel Cells

Petroleum

Chemicals

Others

