The frequency of millimeter electronic wave lies in between 3GHz to 300 GHz. It is a special electromagnetic wave whose frequency is far beyond the frequency range of other commonly used wireless technologies. Originally electromagnetic waves having frequencies higher than 80GHz were termed as microwaves and electromagnetic waves having even higher frequencies were termed as radio waves. However, with commercialization of this technology, the demarcation between various frequencies has blurred.

The demand for higher bandwidth continues to escalate as more and more consumers gain access to the internet, and as existing users report higher data consumption. From young consumers who extensively use smartphones to corporate data centers experiencing mounting volumes of data, the answer lies in offering higher bandwidths. This bandwidth demand can only be met by introducing newer technologies to the market, such as the use of fiber optic cables, which are currently the best solution for delivering maximum bandwidth. Yet, the high cost of fiber optic cables has proven to be a deterrent to its wider adoption. This is where the millimeter wave wireless technology comes into the picture by offering similar bandwidths at lower prices. The ability of millimeter wave equipment to deliver an economical solution greatly works in its favor.

The global Millimeter Wave Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Millimeter Wave Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Millimeter Wave Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aviat Networks, Inc. (USA)

BridgeWave Communications, Inc. (USA)

Wireless Excellence Limited (UK)

DragonWave, Inc. (Canada)

E-Band Communications, LLC (USA)

ELVA-1 Millimeter Wave Division (Russia)

INTRACOM TELECOM (Greece)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Siklu Communication Ltd (Israel)

Trex Enterprises Corporation (USA)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By product

Millimeter scanners

Millimeter radars

Millimeter micro scale backhaul

By componet

Imaging

Frequency

Radio

Segment by Application

Automotive

Telecommunication

Healthcare

