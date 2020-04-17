Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Robots market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Robots Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Robots market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Robots market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Robots market.”

An industrial robot is a robot system used for manufacturing. Industrial robots are automated, programmable and capable of movement on two or more axes

Currently, the global industrial robots market is still dominated by players from Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, United States and Korea, like FANUC, Yaskawa (Motoman), Nachi, Kawasaki Robotics, EPSON Robots, DENSO Robotics, OTC Daihen, Panasonic, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Yamaha, Star Seiki and JEL Corporation from Japan; KUKA and CLOOS from Germany; ABB and Staubli from Switzerland; Hyundai Robotics and Robostar from Korea; Omron Adept Technologies from United States and Comau from Italy. In future, the Korean players be likely to play more important roles in the next several years, for example, Hyundai Robotics has set a goal of making 500 billion won ($ 444 million) in revenue by 2021 and becoming one of the top five robotics companies in the world.

The global Industrial Robots market is valued at 11300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 24500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

FANUC(Japan)

KUKA(Germany)

ABB(Switzerland)

Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)

Nachi(Japan)

Kawasaki Robotics(Japan)

Comau(Italy)

EPSON Robots(Japan)

Staubli(Switzerland)

Omron Adept Technologies(US)

DENSO Robotics(Japan)

OTC Daihen(Japan)

Panasonic(Japan)

Toshiba(Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric(Japan)

Yamaha(Japan)

Universal Robots(Denmark)

Hyundai Robotics(Korea)

Robostar(Korea)

Star Seiki(Japan)

CLOOS(Germany)

IGM(Australia)

JEL Corporation(Japan)

Foxconn(Foxbot)(China)

Siasun(China)

Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment(China)

Estun Automation(China)

Guangzhou CNC Equipment(China)

STEP Electric Corporation

Codian Robotics(Netherlands)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Articulated Robots

Parallel Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Cartesian Robots

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Other

