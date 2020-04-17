Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market.

Glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) commonly known as fiberglass is a synthetic amalgamated material made up of plastic and extremely fine fibers of glass.

An increase in demand for lightweight fiberglass composite in the automotive industry, rise in demand for diverse blade sizes in wind energy industry and infrastructure development in the construction industry are the leading factors behind GFRP market growth worldwide.

India, China, Thailand, Vietnam are the developing countries focusing on their infrastructure development that includes new construction, renovation, and repair of the commercial, residential and institutional region. Therefore, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) along is leading GFRP composite material market space.

Followed by United States in transportation sector use. Eastern and Western Europe are more active in research and development activities for developing high quality performing GFRP composite material products.

The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composite Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Products

S- glass

C-glass

E-glass

Other glass

By Manufaturing Processes

Sheet Molding Process

Bulk Molding Process

Continuous Processing

Spray- Up Process

Hand Lay- Up Process

Gmt And Lfrt Process

Resin Transfer Molding Process

Other Processes

Segment by Application

Transportation Sector

Construction and Infrastructure Sector

Consumer Goods Sector

Electrical and Electronic Sector

Marine And Other Sectors

