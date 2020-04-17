Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dishwasher market.

A dishwasher is a machine that washes dishes automatically. There are two types of dishwashers, which are freestanding dishwashers and built-in dishwashers. Built-in dishwashers unlike freestanding dishwashers are connected to the flow of other kitchen accessories. Dishwashers save time and significantly. reduce the wastage of water and energy.

The recent years witness an increased investment from the consumers towards kitchen designs that are sophisticated but easy to maintain. As a result, kitchen designs have undergone a drastic transformation over the past decade with new innovations in terms of color schemes and different kind of cabinets. This changing preference among the consumers encourages manufacturers to add new streamlined appliances to their portfolio such as under-the-sink dishwashers to cater to homeowners who have restricted kitchen spaces.

The dishwasher market appears to be highly fragmented due to the presence of well-diversified international and regional manufacturers. The leading players offer a wide variety of electronic goods to choose from. Regional players in this market are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with the global players especially in terms of factors such as technology, quality, and pricing.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2021. Factors such as high disposable income, busy lifestyles, and long working hours of individuals in this region, will propel the growth of the dishwasher market size during our estimated period.

The global Dishwasher market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dishwasher volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dishwasher market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Electrolux

GE Appliances

LG Electronics

Robert Bosch

Whirlpool

AGA Rangemaster

Asko Appliances

Dacor

Fagor America

Hoover Candy Group

Sears Brands

Miele

SAMSUNG

SMEG

VESTEL

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Freestanding dishwashers

Built-in dishwashers

Segment by Application

Specialty stores

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Department stores and home stores

Online

