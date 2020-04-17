Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Brakes and Clutches market.

A clutch is a mechanical device which engages and disengages power transmission especially from driving shaft to driven shaft.

Disc brake on a motorcycle. A brake is a mechanical device that inhibits motion by absorbing energy from a moving system. It is used for slowing or stopping a moving vehicle, wheel, axle, or to prevent its motion, most often accomplished by means of friction.

A conveyor drive system is a mechanical arrangement used for carrying goods from one location to another. An electric or mechanical drive controls the speed of the conveyor system through suitable arrangements of gear, clutch, and brake systems.

Also, it has been observed that there is a rising demand for consumer goods, especially in the food and beverage sector, this has prompted the increase in requirement for high-capacity conveyor drives for the expansion of production processes. This rising investment in the food and beverage and power sectors across the world is facilitating the rapid employment of high-capacity conveyor drives to scale up production processes. As a result of this rise in demand for high-capacity conveyor drives the global market for industrial clutches and brakes will also witness growth during the forecast period.

The global Industrial Brakes and Clutches market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Brakes and Clutches volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Brakes and Clutches market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Altra

Andantex

Boston Gear

Dayton

Electroid

Formsprag Clutch

Hilliard

Inertia Dynamics

INTORQ

KEB Automation

Lenze

Magnetic Technologies

Magtrol

Marland Clutch

Merobel

Ogura Clutch

Placid Industries

Redex Andantex

Regal Power Transmission Solutions

Rexnord

Sjogren Industries

Stromag

Warner Electric

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electric

Mechanical

Pneumatic & Hydraulic

Electromagnetic

Segment by Application

Mining & Metallurgy Industry

Construction Industry

Power Generation Industry

Industrial Production

Commercial

Logistics and Material Handling Industry

